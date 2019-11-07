Ezekiel Elliott: There are backs who have played better than me this year

Ezekiel Elliott led the league in rushing in two of his first three seasons. He led the league in yards per game all three seasons.

His 92.6 yards per game average this season ranks fourth, and his 741 rushing yards is sixth.

The Cowboys made him the league’s highest-paid running back three months ago. He has not played like the league’s best running back through the Cowboys’ eight games.

Elliott missed all of training camp during a 40-day holdout, training on his own in Cabo.

But he is starting to look that way again, leading the league in rushing yards per game at 118.3 since Week Six.

“I wouldn’t say so,” Elliott said when asked if that has shown he’s the best back in the league, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I think there’s been running backs that have played better than me this year. . . . I don’t think it bothers me. It kind of adds a little fuel to the fire. I’ve got some more work to do. That’s all.”

Elliott wouldn’t name names, but he was complimentary of rushing leader Dalvin Cook, calling him “a special guy.” The Cowboys face the Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

Elliott has 158 carries for 741 yards and six touchdowns in eight games. He trails Cook by 153 yards.