Ezekiel Elliott back practicing despite sore hips

Ezekiel Elliott was expected to return to practice Monday after being not doing much Sunday. The Cowboys star running back came out of Thursday’s game with hip soreness.

“His hips were bothering him,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Monday morning. “That’s why we kept him out of practice yesterday. He looks better this morning.”

In 12 days, the Cowboys played three games and gave Elliott 86 touches. That the second-most touches in a three-game stretch in his career. He gained 531 total yards from scrimmage, the most in a three-game span in his career.

Elliott said Sunday he was ready for whatever the Cowboys give him Thursday against the Saints after a rest day. The Cowboys did not have to submit an injury report Sunday, so it is not known whether they would have listed him as limited or as a non-participant.

“Just making sure that we’re taking care of my body, so I’m fresh going into this game Thursday night,” Elliott said Sunday, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

Elliott leads the league in rushing (1,074), carries (217) and total touches (264) and ranks second to Todd Gurley in yards from scrimmage (1,437).