Ezekiel Elliott among Cowboys to test positive for COVID-19

As Texas deals with record-breaking coronavirus numbers this week, the two NFL teams in the state are being hit too.

That also includes Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

It's good that Elliott is feeling OK, but star players dealing with COVID-19 a little over a month from the time the NFL is expecting to begin training camp is not a welcome development.

The Eagles don't play the Cowboys until Week 8 of the 2020 season.

According to CNBC, Texas has seen a steady rise in coronavirus hospitalizations over the last week. On Sunday, there were 2,287 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, up from 2,242 on Saturday. Both were new state highs.

Several #Cowboys players & several #Texans players have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, sources tell me & @TomPelissero. None of the players are believed to have been in their team facilities. The teams followed proper health protocols. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

This is also somewhat troubling for the Eagles, who have had many of their players working out in Texas. Carson Wentz, Jalen Reagor, Jalen Hurts, Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and others have all been in Houston. And Fletcher Cox not long ago had most of the Eagles' defensive line visit him for workouts and bonding time at his Texas home.

It's worth noting that the NFL hasn't allowed players into facilities unless they are rehabbing from previous injuries with training staff. The NFL did send out a memo with guidelines for when players return, but that's not expected until later this summer, before training camp.

While NFL coaches are allowed to be back in team facilities, the Eagles have kept their coaches out of the NovaCare Complex. They will finish their offseason virtually, with all coaches and all healthy players staying away.

