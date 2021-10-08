The Cowboys list running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee), receiver Amari Cooper (hamstring) and defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) as questionable for Sunday’s NFC East game against the Giants. Coach Mike McCarthy, though, did not appear concerned about their availability during his news conference.

All three players were limited Friday. Elliott and Cooper sat out Wednesday’s session, while Gregory was limited all week.

Elliott has 71 touches for 395 yards and four touchdowns this season, while Cooper has 22 receptions for 258 yards and three touchdowns. Gregory has four tackles and two sacks in three games, having missed Week 2 with COVID-19.

The Cowboys ruled out defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin). Defensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (illness) and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (knee) are questionable.

Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory are questionable for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk