The Cowboys will have running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee), receiver Amari Cooper (hamstring) and defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) against the Giants today. All three are active after being listed as questionable.

Elliott has 71 touches for 395 yards and four touchdowns this season, while Cooper has 22 receptions for 258 yards and three touchdowns. Gregory has four tackles and two sacks in three games, having missed Week 2 with COVID-19.

The Cowboys’ inactives are defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle), safety Donovan Wilson (groin), quarterback Will Grier, safety Israel Mukuamu, offensive tackle Brandon Knight and receiver Simi Fehoko.

Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is playing for the Giants. He missed practice with a foot injury on Wednesday but was able to be a limited participant in the final two sessions of the week. The Giants listed Thomas as questionable to play.

The team’s inactives are receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring), receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring), safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (hand), cornerback Josh Jackson and cornerback Sam Beal.

Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory all are active for Cowboys originally appeared on Pro Football Talk