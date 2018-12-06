Ezekiel Elliott has advice for Kareem Hunt, Reuben Foster: 'Make sure you're winning your next day'

Ezekiel Elliott was asked to dole out advice for NFL players accused of violence against women. (Getty)

News about Kareem Hunt and Reuben Foster has surfaced a serious problem that’s long plagued the NFL — violence against women.

The Kansas City Chiefs released Hunt this week after video of his shoving and kicking a woman in a hotel hallway while went public, while the San Francisco 49ers released Foster after a second domestic violence arrest.

Washington later claimed Foster off waivers.

List of accused NFL abusers is long

From Greg Hardy to Ray Rice to Adam “Pacman” Jones, the NFL has struggled to manage cases of players accused of violence against women, a list that includes Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The NFL suspended Elliott for six games last season after an ex-girlfriend accused him of abusing her in an alleged incident that did not result in criminal charges. Elliott served his suspension and has largely moved forward in terms of his career as an NFL player.

Elliott asked for advice for accused abusers

Because of his past, Elliott was asked Wednesday about what advice he would give to Hunt and Foster. He obliged with a vague response that still managed to provide some insight into the approach he’s taken as he’s moved into the phase of his career where his past is exactly that — his past.

“Just focus on your day to day life, making sure you’re winning the next day,” Elliott said. “When you start looking down the road, you can kind of get bogged down. Just make sure you focus on the day to day and doing better day to day, and things are going to work themselves out.”

This is the NFL in 2018

The idea of asking an accused abuser for advice for other accused abusers is a bizarre one to begin with and speaks to the sad state of the league in terms of such an ugly issue.

Story continues

It also represents an unfortunate reality. Elliott does appear to have moved past the accusations in terms of his own career. His success in moving forward apparently makes him a case study in how to do so.

It’s an appalling microcosm of the state of the NFL in 2018.

