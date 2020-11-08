There was some chatter that the Cowboys would not have running back Ezekiel Elliott in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Steelers, but Elliott is going to play.

According to multiple reports, Elliott is active for the game after a week of limited practice work due to a hamstring injury. He went through a pregame workout before the team decided to put him in the lineup.

It remains to be seen if his workload will be lightened due to the injury. If it is, Tony Pollard would likely see an uptick in usage.

The Cowboys will need both backs to lessen the burden on Garrett Gilbert, who will become their fourth starting quarterback of the season.

Ezekiel Elliott will be active for Cowboys originally appeared on Pro Football Talk