Ezekiel Elliott’s 1-yard touchdown run gives Cowboys quick 7-0 lead

Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 1-yard touchdown run. It was his second touchdown of the season.

But CeeDee Lamb did all the leg work.

Lamb caught a 44-yard pass from Dak Prescott to the 1-yard line to set up the score. The ball was slightly underthrown to the wide-open Lamb, slowing him and allowing Steven Nelson to catch up to make the tackle.

The Cowboys faced no third downs in the six-play, 75-yard drive.

Prescott went 3-for-3 for 60 yards, and Elliott had three carries for 15 yards.

The Cowobys lead 7-0 only 3:13 into the game.

