Ezekiel Ansah passes Cowboys legend for most sacks on Thanksgiving

The Detroit Lions may have lost, but defensive lineman Ezekiel Ansah had something to celebrate on Thanksgiving. With his sack in the third quarter of Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bears, Ansah passed Dallas Cowboys legend Randy White for the most sacks ever on Thanksgiving.

The 29-year-old Ansah passed White by the slimmest of margins. Ansah’s sack of Chase Daniel gave him 8.5 sacks on Thanksgiving. White finished with eight sacks on Thanksgiving during his Hall of Fame career.

Ansah’s record-breaking sack came with 10:23 left in the third quarter. Ansah got around lineman Charles Leno Jr., forcing Daniel to leave the pocket. As Daniel tucked the ball to run, Ansah was able to take him down from behind before Daniel crossed the line of scrimmage.

The sack was one of the few bright spots in a frustrating day for the Lions’ defense. The team did a decent job against Daniel and the Bears, only to see the offense let them down. Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter. The first was returned for a touchdown by Eddie Jackson, giving the Bears the lead. The second came as Stafford was attempting to throw a game-tying touchdown pass. The Bears went on to win the game 23-16.

Ansah may not be a Hall of Famer like White, but he’s gotten off to a strong start in his career. Since he entered the league in 2013, Ansah ranks 14th among all defensive players with 47 sacks.

Ezekiel Ansah has record 8.5 sacks on Thanksgiving. (AP Photo)

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

