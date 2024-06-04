'Eze has so much individual talent'

[Getty Images]

Eberechi Eze played with the "freedom and swagger" he shows for Crystal Palace on his first England start, said Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

After an excellent season with the Eagles, Eze featured for an hour against Bosnia-Herzegovina at St James' Park and impressed with his ball-carrying ability and close control.

"I was really pleased, he played with that freedom and swagger he plays for his club with," Southgate said post-match.

"It's great to see a young player come into our environment and do that. We saw that ability to glide past people in the middle of the pitch and the power that he has as well."

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman added: "Eze is unique in the fact he can glide with ball and beat four, five, six men at a time. There's not an awful lot of players who can do that and he does it with such grace. It's so good to watch.

"He's got so much individual talent and those are the players you need to unlock the door at times."

Eze, 25, will now hope he has done enough to force his way into Southgate's final Euro 2024 squad but insisted he is just focusing on enjoying the experience.

"I tried to express myself, enjoy playing football and enjoy this chance I got," he said. "That was the main thing when I found out I was starting, just to enjoy it and not stress. This is why I play football.

"I feel like my mindset has been to just continue the momentum I have with Palace and keep enjoying my football. It's a great opportunity.

"It's a huge blessing, I'm so grateful. After that I leave it to God, try not to stress too much, and be at peace with what will be."

