'Eze is a Champions League player'

Oliver Glasner was able to field his full-strength attacking trio of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta in the Eagles' 5-2 win over West Ham United.

Because of injuries and suspensions, Crystal Palace have only been able to play with all three of their preferred forwards in five games this season - winning four of those games and suffering just one loss.

The Eagles have played a further 28 games with at least one of the trio missing - winning just five of those games and suffering 14 defeats.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy praised Palace's "outstanding" attacking line and analysed Eze's performance on Match of the Day 2: "You could pick any of the three, but Eze was on a different planet in this game. He hasn't played a lot this season but, when he is fit, he is as good as I have seen.

"He is a Champions League player - I'm sorry, Palace fans. He will not be there next season. This is an unbelievable talent [we are talking about].

"He has got great physical strength, is calm on the ball, is technically really good, can go both ways, can play wide left or wide right and he can play as a midfielder - where Roy Hodgson played him at times.

"He is just a super confident and talented player.

"They [West Ham] couldn't handle him. He can make goals, he can score goals and he can go by people. Everything about his game is there, if he can keep himself physically right and focused on his football.

"There are going to be so many clubs after him because he can do the lot. A wonderful, wonderful player."

