Eyioma Uwazurike of the Broncos hit with gambling suspension

Another NFL player will pay the price for gambling.

Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike was suspended on Monday for gambling on games in the 2022 NFL season.

“We were informed by the NFL [on Monday] that Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended by the league indefinitely for violating its gambling policy,” the Broncos said in a statement. “Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously.”

The length of the ban is indefinite and he is not eligible to apply for reinstatement until July 24, 2024.

In his rookie season, Uwazurike, 25, appeared in eight games, posting 17 tackles with two quarterback hits

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire