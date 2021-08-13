All eyes on Zach Wilson in Jets-Giants pre-season opener | SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano
With many of the Giants regulars being held out of Saturday's pre-season opener against the Jets, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano says all eyes will be on Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, who struggled in the Green-White team scrimmage last weekend. Jets coach Robert Saleh expects Wilson to have plenty of growing pains but facing an opposing NFL defense for the first time will be a good test in Wilson's ongoing development.