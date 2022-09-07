All eyes were on Notre Dame at Ohio State during Week 1

When you have two of the most recognizable college football programs facing off against each other during the real opening weekend of game, you are sure that many people will be tuning in.

That is exactly what happened during this past Saturday night and although things did no go the way of the Irish, the game pulled the highest viewership of any contest. The Buckeyes and Notre Dame had over 10-million viewers per @ShowBuzzDaily, 3-million more than the next highest watched contest, Florida State and LSU. The Oregon vs. Georgia and Colorado State vs. Michigan game rounded out the top four watched games of the weekend.

Top 4 most-watched Week 1 CFB games, per @ShowBuzzDaily: 1. Notre Dame/Ohio State: 10.5M

2. Florida State/LSU: 7.5M

3. Oregon/Georgia: 6.2M

4. Colorado State/Michigan: 3.9M pic.twitter.com/6c3T1K9yzQ — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 7, 2022

This just goes to show you the strength of both programs among fan bases. Notre Dame will have better days but there were plenty of eyes on the Irish this weekend.

