Eyes of Texas are now upon Edgewater product CJ Baxter | Recruiting Insider

It comes as no surprise to CJ Baxter that he is now the lead running back for the Texas Longhorns. He always expected it, from the moment he enrolled as a freshman in January.

“The first two games of the season they had announced me as the starter, but I got banged up,” said Baxter, a product of Edgewater High. “I came back, but I honestly think that everything that has happened, from me getting hurt, to J.B. [Jonathon Brooks] taking over … has led me up to this point now. So it wasn’t like a shocker or anything that caught me by surprise.”

He certainly answered the call this past Saturday, breaking the 100-yard mark for the first time in his young college career with 117 yards and a touchdown in a 26-16 victory over Iowa State. The production boosted Baxter to 507 yards for the season with 3 touchdowns. He is averaging nearly 5 yards per carry.

Baxter stepped in to carry the load after Brooks went down with a torn ACL two games ago against TCU. It was Baxter’s first start since a Week 2 victory over Alabama and he cherished the moment.

“It feels good, but honestly, coach Sark [Steve Sarkisian], coach [Tashard] Choice, and coach [Kyle] Flood, they prepared me for it. My eyes didn’t blink when it happened,” Baxter said. “I credit the offensive line. They had a great week of practice and they gave me confidence, telling me we were going to lean on the run game and that’s what we did.”

Baxter was ranked as the No. 1 running back in the country by 247Sports for the 2023 recruiting class. At Edgewater he ran for 3,826 yards and 57 touchdowns.

“I feel like going through my recruitment process I wanted to go someplace where I would be used to the best of my ability and play as a true freshman,” Baxter said. “That’s the reason I picked Texas.”

His decision proved to be a perfect fit and he’s loving life in the Lone Star State.

“The best part about it all is that it’s a great culture,” Baxter said. “Everybody’s buying in and we are like brothers. … We truly are. We are very entrenched and care for each other and we help each other every day. It’s really fun. My biggest thing with playing football is that I like to have fun, and that’s where I’m at.”

Texas is 10-1 and sits at No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. It’ll need to win a home game against Texas Tech on Friday and the Big 12 championship to get in the hunt for a top 4 spot. Their Big 12 title game opponent has yet to be determined between Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Kansas State.

If the Longhorns win their final two games, they still would need help from some other teams to get in to that final four.

“We really just take it one week at a time,” Baxter said. “There are different scenarios that can happen. But we play here Friday and then whatever comes we’re ready for it.”

OCP’s Xavier Weaver shines at Colorado

With one game left in the season for the Colorado Buffaloes, Orlando Christian product wide receiver Xavier Weaver has a milestone in sight. With a big game against Washington on Saturday, Weaver could eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving mark. He has 68 catches for 908 yards and 4 touchdowns in the first 11 games. Weaver has been the Buffs’ most consistent receiver and ranks No. 25 in the country in yardage. Another local product, Jimmy Horn from Sanford Seminole, also has had a good season with the Buffs, catching 56 balls for 549 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Michael Kern standing out at Wake Forest

Former Lake Nona quarterback Michael Kern, in his fifth year at Wake Forest, was named the Demon Deacons’ starter last week and had quite a tough assignment for his first collegiate start. The Deacs traveled to Notre Dame where Kern would face an old friend in former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, who transferred to South Bend, Ind., this season.

It was tough going for Kern and Wake Forest, but he still played pretty well in the 45-7 loss. Wake did not pass the ball a lot at Notre Dame, but Kern did not turn the ball over in completing 11 of 20 passes for just 81 yards.

Mainland’s Nathaniel Dell pushes for more exposure, earns Houston scholarship | Commentary

Tank Dell having great rookie season with Texans

He was always told he was too little, but Nathaniel “Tank” Dell never listened. Now the little 5-foot-10, 165-pound receiver is having a fabulous start to his NFL career with the Houston Texans. Dell, a product of Daytona Beach Mainland High, came up huge last weekend to help the Texans move to 6-4, one game behind AFC South Division-leading Jacksonville, whom the Texans have already beaten once.

In the rematch, Houston travels to Jacksonville this weekend for a showdown.

Last Sunday, in the Texans’ 21-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Dell caught 8 of 10 passes thrown his way for 149 yards, including a 40-yard TD pass from fellow rookie CJ Stroud. For the season, the third-round pick out of the University of Houston has 42 catches for 659 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Chris Hays covers high school and college football and college football recruiting.