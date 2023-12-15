All eyes on Terry Bussey as signing day looms

Terry Bussey is a five-star prospect from Simpson (Texas) who plays defensive back and receiver and is classified as an athlete. He won a Texas state title after passing for 311 yards and rushing for 155 yards in the championship game. Bussey scored six total touchdowns and was named the game’s offensive MVP at quarterback.

He also set 2A records for the longest passing touchdown (97 yards), longest rushing touchdown (93 yards), and tied for the second-most passing touchdowns in a state final with four.

The Texas A&M commit and five-star athlete is looking at potential visits to USC, LSU and Alabama before he signs in February.

Bussey is the 18th-best player in the 2024 class, fifth in the state of Texas, and the No. 1 athlete in the country, but he projects as a wide reciever or cornerback at the next level for the Trojans. USC knows it needs to be able to compete in the Big Ten. This is the dynamic kind of performer the Trojans have to have on the field.

