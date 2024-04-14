'I have my eyes on the golden boot'

[Getty Images]

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins spoke to BBC Match of the Day after victory against Arsenal: "I felt like we grew into the game a lot. The longer Arsenal didn't create much, we could see from their body language that they were getting tired and definitely getting frustrated and I think we used that as momentum and motivation really. We grew into the game and we played some really good football.

"We didn't go long too much, the boss demanded that we played out and were brave. If we lost the ball and they scored from it, so be it, but that's the game plan and it worked today. We frustrated them and in both boxes, we were really good.

"When I saw Youri's [Tielemans] hit the bar and the post, I thought 'ah no, it's not going to be our day is it?' I was always calm that we were going to get something. We were frustrating them, we were creating lots of chances and we could see that they were getting tired and we kept plugging away and we stuck at it. I'm delighted with that, it's a massive win.

"Every day, the boss is really demanding. Whether we win or lose, it's back to the training field and work on what we need to do to perform on the pitch. That's one thing we're all very clear on is the game plan. When we're going in, we have long meetings. We had three meetings today, which is tiring but it's clear when you go on the pitch, what you need to do and what is going to happen.

"I think it is what it's about. As a striker, you want to score as many goals as possible. I'm not going to lie, I'm chasing that, I'm doing all that I can to help the team to win and for me to score as many goals and assists to my teammates as possible. I definitely have my eyes on the golden boot. I'm not going to lie to you."