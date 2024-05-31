With all eyes on doubles, Derryfield comes through

May 31—Charlotte Smith paced around the court.

Sophia Correnti was anxious.

Gustavo Moral described it as "nerve-racking for a period of time."

Those were some of the feelings members of the Derryfield School girls tennis team had while watching the doubles match that clinched its NHIAA Division I title at Southern New Hampshire University.

The top-seeded and undefeated Cougars defeated second-seeded Bedford, 5-4, after Sofia Koshy and Annabelle Crotty won their No. 2 doubles match.

After losing a four-game lead and with all eyes from both teams on them by the end of the match, Koshy and Crotty beat Bedford's Kaylee Raff and Elise Flynn, 9-8 (7-2).

"That was one of the craziest matches I've ever seen, I think," said Smith, a senior who co-captained Derryfield alongside Correnti this spring. "Sofia and Annabelle showed incredible mental toughness staying in that pressure situation. ... They knew we were tied at 4-4."

Derryfield (17-0) and the Bulldogs (15-2) were tied, 3-3, after singles.

Smith and Correnti won their No. 1 doubles match, 8-5, over Bedford's Riley and Lucy Novak. Bedford knotted the score again behind Anna Johnson and Anna Diaz's 9-7 win over Derryfield's Pola Jankowska and Lucy Yakola at No. 3 doubles.

Smith said Koshy and Crotty, who both lost their singles matches, led their No. 2 doubles match, 3-2, when she and Correnti started watching.

Koshy, a sophomore, and Crotty, a senior, built a 7-3 lead before Raff and Flynn won four straight games to tie the match.

"All of a sudden, the match got closer and closer," said Moral, Derryfield's coach. "The girls made a couple of adjustments and then they were able to pull through in the tiebreak ... I knew that they had the tools — (physically) and mentally to pull through."

Koshy and Crotty's victory gave them an 11-0 doubles record on the season as they prepare for the NHIAA doubles tournament, which begins Sunday, and secured Derryfield its first state championship since 2017.

The Cougars, who have won eight state titles overall, finished runner-up to Dover each of the past two seasons.

Koshy and Crotty, doubles partners for the past two seasons, work well as a team, Moral said, because they have similar personalities. They are both kind, respectful and focus on what they need to do in a quiet, thoughtful manner, he said.

"They both have a good, tactful awareness of doubles," Moral said. "They understand the game, which is entirely different than singles, and they're willing to play different positions based on what is needed at the moment in the match."

Derryfield's singles victories came from Correnti, who defeated Riley Novak, 8-0; Jankowska, who beat Flynn, 9-7; and Sarina Punjabi who won, 8-5, against Diaz.

For Bedford, Lucy Novak beat Koshy, Raff defeated Crotty and Johnson beat Smith. All wins came by 8-4 scores.

Smith, a Newfields resident, said she was initially disappointed about her singles loss but it didn't affect her in her doubles match with Correnti.

"They're two separate games for me," Smith said. "Singles and doubles feel really different. I think a big part of it is just having that comfort with Sophia. I know I can count on her when we play, so it's really fun for me to play with her. ... I know I can depend on her skills and depend on her strategy."

Correnti, a junior from Bedford, and Smith trailed, 4-3, after losing a game in which Correnti served. In the next game, Correnti started missing shots she doesn't normally miss.

When the Novaks took their break, Correnti and Smith sat and talked, mostly about anything but tennis, which Correnti said helped her reset.

Correnti and Smith, who will compete in the state doubles tournament, then won five of the match's last six games.

"We took a long enough break that, when we went back out there, we sort of flipped the momentum," Correnti said.

Moral and Smith both said one of the Cougars' biggest strengths this season was their depth.

Jankowska and Punjabi both finished the season with 17-0 singles marks.

Correnti went 14-1 in No. 1 singles play and owns the same doubles record with Smith entering the state doubles tournament.

The Cougars also had plenty of motivation coming off two runner-up seasons.

"This was our year to do it and I think we really pulled through and did that," Correnti said. "It just felt so rewarding — like we earned that."

