All eyes will be on Derek Carr today

Saints quarterback Derek Carr has had two concussions in three games. He has again been cleared to play without missing a week.

He becomes an obvious focal point for Sunday's home game, against the Panthers. Will he suffer a third concussion in four games?

The first concussion, suffered against the Vikings, happened just before their bye week. So the two concussions were three weeks apart.

Still, he's playing again, seven days after his latest concussion. At some point, it's hard to imagine him being cleared to play in the next game.

That was the concern last year with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Carr is becoming, for 2023, the quarterback whose concussions draw specific attention.

Carr said this week that he's not concerned.

“I do not have any worries on that stuff," Carr told a pool reporter in lieu of having a press conference (which in and of itself is cause for concern as to whether he's fully 100 percent). "It didn’t feel like the two were even related to one another. So, for me, that’s just sometimes the price of doing business and playing football. So no concern on that part, long term or short term."

Another concussion today will heighten the short-term concern, whether he likes it or not.