Eyes on a championship is motivating Tina Charles’ historic pace

Throughout a storied career, Tina Charles has checked off many boxes. She’s a seven-time All-Star. On top of winning the MVP award nearly a decade ago, she’s been named to an All-WNBA roster eight times. In terms of the record book, she’s littered across it; ninth in scoring, fifth in rebounds, 15th in rebounds, second in double-doubles.

And the only thing that has evaded her is a championship.

This season she's worked to keep her team in that conversation, as she's taken over being a focal point for the Mystics' offense as the team waits for Elena Delle Donne and potentially Emma Meesseman to return. She's dropped 30+ points three straight games (the sixth player in WNBA history to accomplish that).

“Every time I take the floor, I'm just trying to make a statement that I'm here, to not write me off,” Charles said after the Mystics win over the Fever. “I'm just trying to win games. I have a goal; I just want to win a championship. I have more years behind me than I do ahead of me, so I take every game personal and I know my energy, how I come out, does wonders for the team.”

When she originally pushed for a trade to the Mystics, the idea was that she was going to be joining a super team that was fresh off a WNBA Championship. Charles would be a piece of the core, not necessarily the focus of the team.

Through her first five games in a Mystics jersey, she's the current WNBA scoring leader with 26.2 points per game. She has a 3-point game that is on pace to be the most attempts of her career. Combine that with her traditional skill set and she’s been unstoppable.

Part of the offensive load being on Charles wasn’t intentional. Delle Donne remains out as she continues her rehab. Myisha Hines-Allen has only been with the team for a handful of days due to overseas obligations. Nearly half of the roster is still adjusting as new additions. And with poor shooting starts to the season for Natasha Cloud and Leilani Mitchell, Charles is one of the few players left that could take on that responsibility.

But even as she adjusted to her first games in Washington, her teammates are pushing her to have big nights. Head coach Mike Thibault – who originally drafted Charles with the Connecticut Sun – does too.

“Just having people like me who wants me to be great, I just want to come out and just get wins for them,” Charles said. “I wish with the games I just had, I wish we won every single game, but we didn't, but I'm very hard critic of my game. I watch film on myself and see where I can continue to get better, to get involved.”

Things will get easier as the season goes on. Mitchell seems to show some life for getting out of her slump. Cloud will be turning it around at some point. Not too long from now, Delle Donne will be back too. Meesseman might follow after the Olympic break.

But for now, it’s Charles' team. The Mystics want to get her the ball and they’ll continue to get her the ball. That might be daunting for opponents because there’s nothing left for her to prove in her WNBA career, just earning a championship. The latter being a season-long venture to get to.

“I have nothing to prove. I have things I want to accomplish. I think everyone knows my game. I think, like I said, I see it in the players' faces across from me when they have to guard me and that says enough for me. I know the respect is there, so I have nothing to prove,” Charles said. “You guys, media, you're going to write about what you want to write about and highlight who you want to. I'm just going to keep doing me and keep playing my game. I like to think that the grind goes unnoticed, but the results don't, and I'm a person who reflects that. I'm always working on my game and the results are going to show. So (I’m) just trying to collect some wins. I have nothing to prove.”