All eyes will be on Cam Coleman during Saturday’s A-Day game

Auburn fans will finally get the chance to watch one of the nation’s top incoming freshmen in action on Saturday.

Five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman will make his much-awaited debut on Saturday when he takes the field for the A-Day game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Coleman is seen as an answer to Auburn’s passing woes from the 2023 season, which ranked dead last in the SEC and No. 121 in the nation with 163.9 yards per game. That is why experts at CBS Sports will keep an eye on him this Saturday.

CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah recently shared his list of freshmen to watch during the spring season, which included Coleman. Jeyarajah believes Coleman is the first step to rebuilding Auburn’s passing game.

Auburn’s passing offense was a joke in 2023, but Coleman adds an instant shot of adrenaline to the unit. Listed as the No. 5 overall player in the Top247, Coleman is one of the most exciting young prospects in the class. With a 6-foot-3 frame and impressive length, he should provide an instant safety blanket for Auburn’s middling quarterback room. Combined with fellow top-40 recruit Perry Thompson, the Tigers should quickly find some answers in the outside passing game.

Coleman is one of four talented receivers to sign with Auburn’s 2024 signing class. He, alongside four-star receiver Bryce Cain, is on campus and is going through spring practice. They will soon be joined by five-star Perry Thompson and four-star Malcolm Simmons to form the strongest recruiting class of wide receivers in Auburn history.

The first step of Coleman’s journey to becoming an Auburn legend begins at the annual A-Day game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. CT.

