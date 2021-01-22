Watch now:

All Eyes on These 8 free agents for Championship Sunday as potential Cowboys targets

K.D. Drummond
·8 min read
Changes (coming). (2020 season caused) So Many Tears. (A return to the playoffs would be) Poetic Justice. OK, got those 2Pac references out the way.

And then there were four. The NFL tournament is down to its semifinal round and no, the Dallas Cowboys are still not involved. They’ll be watching though, just like the other 28 teams around the league, scouting future targets once the league year opens up in March.

Unlike previous years, there will not be an open season of politicking at the NFL scouting combine, when agents and front office personnel work the preliminary-interest discussions to the bone. The combine is cancelled and it impacts more than just the draft process. Still, teams will find a way to gauge mutual interest and the Cowboys will be one of those clubs, rest assured. Who might they target? Players from winning organizations always go over well with a fanbase. Here’s a collection of players involved in Sunday’s contests who will be looking to cash in.

We’re using Pro Football Focus’ Top 100 free agent rankings and the associated writeups. Hey Cowboys, if you sign any of these guys, I Ain’t Mad Atcha.

Afternoon Game: NFC Championship features 2 of America's Most Wanted

No. 8 - Linebacker Lavonte David - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One of the best linebackers of his generation, Lavonte David is still playing at an incredibly high level past the age of 30. In many ways, he has been the archetype for the modern linebacker that counters the league’s shift in offensive philosophy away from smash-mouth football and toward speed and efficiency. David has been able to counter that with speed and efficiency of his own, in addition to exceptional coverage skills. He has four seasons in his career with a PFF coverage grade above 83.0 and has never graded lower than 64.6 in that area. Those coverage skills will be what teams covet most because even if he begins to lose half a step as he ages, his ability to read the game and be in the right place at the right time will stand the test of time.

I'm generally against paying linebackers big money, but if the Cowboys escape the Jaylon Smith contract (again, unlikely) and go shopping, David is more than worth a phone call. The nine-year vet is a presence at inside linebacker and would be a perfect compliment to Leighton Vander Esch.

No. 15 - Edge defender Shaquil Barrett - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

One of the more efficient pass-rushers in the league over the past few years, Barrett has put up solid production whether in a part-time or full-time role. He’s graded “in the green” as both a run defender and as a pass-rusher in all five years of his career, as he sets a hard edge in the run game and wins with good hands and a variety of moves when attacking the pocket. Barrett had a 20-sack season in 2019, but don’t be fooled by the gaudy total — he was only slightly more effective that year than previous seasons. He’s spent most of his career playing in more of a classic 3-4 outside linebacker role, dropping into coverage at least 50 times a year and playing mostly from a standup role. Barrett’s best bet is in a similar system, as that’s what he’s been most familiar with in his six years in the league.

The Cowboys just fired a DC and DL coach for not playing Randy Gregory enough, so it's unlikely they pony up the big money to bring in an outside edge rushing star like Barrett. He could've been theirs heading into 2019 for the cheap (we suggested him in our offseason manifesto) but they ignored him and then he blew up. Now he's a pipe dream.

No. 26 - Center, Corey Linsley, Green Bay Packers

Linsley is the best center on the market. He’s been one of the most dependable pivot men in the league since 2014, and he’s been at his best in 2020. Linsley has been outstanding in pass protection this season, allowing just four pressures on 437 pass-blocking attempts in 2020. He is also a strong run-blocker, ranking in the 84th percentile in the percentage of positively graded blocks and the 85th percentile when it comes to avoiding negatives.

One would think the Cowboys aren't interested in signing a center, but they inexplicably didn't return Tyler Biadasz to the starting lineup after he healed from his injury. Instead they kept playing Joe Looney, who is a free agent. If Dallas wasn't impressed with were Biadasz was (unlikely), then maybe the consider looking to restore the line's lineage with a top-flight veteran at the pivot.

No. 98 - Defensive lineman N'Damakong Suh - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Suh certainly isn’t the force he once was, but he is still able to maintain an absurd workload for as many snaps as he’s logged over his NFL career. The 788 snaps he played this season was the lowest total of his career, yet it was still the 11th-most among all interior defenders. Suh racked up 50 total pressures and 25 defensive stops and can still be a very solid member of a defensive line. At this point, he is a mercenary for hire on a short-term contract. If a team has a problem spot up front, Suh can fix it.

If the Cowboys are looking to add some beef to the young guns still on the roster at DT, then Suh seems like a wise low-cost investment. he's still highly productive and would work great in an interior rotation (provided they add a young up and comer to pair with the unproven Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore).

Evening Game: AFC Championship QBs will Hit'Em Up early and often

No. 37 - Linebacker Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Milano has developed into a modern-day linebacker. He has the 11th-best coverage grade among linebackers since 2018, he’s been excellent matching up with running backs in single coverage and he’s held his own when asked to line up over the slot. Milano’s tackling has been an issue, as he missed 36 over 2018 and 2019, and that adds up to a below-average run defender since entering the league. However, the coverage value makes Milano an intriguing option given the importance of being able to match up with opposing offensive weapons.

With the Cowboys' issues stopping the run, Milano may be a hard pass but that really should be on the DT position to be shored up. A coverage linebacker is the way of the current NFL, so the current Bills player could be of interest.

No. 40 - Tackle Daryl Williams, Buffalo Bills

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Daryl Williams is having a career-reviving season in Buffalo after signing a one-year, $2.25 million deal this offseason following a disappointing 2019 campaign with the Carolina Panthers. Williams was recovering from a torn right MCL and dislocated patella that knocked him out of the 2018 season, and perhaps that helps in part to explain his struggles. The issue for potential suitors is that he has just two high-end seasons under his belt as a pass protector through six years in the league. It took him three seasons to show the talent the Panthers were convinced was there before injuries derailed his career until his 2020 rebound season. His peak is very high, but it’s a gamble for any team to chase it.

If Tyron Smith retires or is released? Hmmm....

No. 72 - Center Austin Reiter - Kansas City Chiefs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Reiter flashed ability in limited playing time early in his career before getting a chance to start in Kansas City, where he has become a quality starter for a championship-caliber team. Reiter is a better pass blocker than he is in the run game, with PFF grades of at least 78.0 in every season of significant playing time in that facet. In 2020, he allowed just seven total pressures and wasn’t flagged for a penalty all season.

See above notes on Linsley on why Dallas might be in on a center; but Reiter will come cheaper.

No. 90 - Cornerback Bashaud Breeland - Kansas City Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Breeland’s play at cornerback is something of a roller-coaster ride. In the right game, he can play well and hold his own on the outside against even decent receivers, but when the wheels come off, they tend to do so spectacularly. The veteran cornerback had three games with a PFF coverage grade above 80.0 this past season, but he also one of 32.2 and another of 43.1 as well as two games in the 50s. Overall, he was beaten for a passer rating of 90.3 and earned a solid coverage grade, but it wasn’t always smooth sailing. Breeland will be 29 by the time free agency hits, and though he can certainly play and start in this league, he represents the kind of starter that teams will always have an eye out to upgrade upon.

The Cowboys are possibly losing four members of their rotational secondary, including three cornerbacks in Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and CJ Goodwin. Already gone is practice squader Chris Westry (Baltimore) and Saivion Smith is unrestricted as well. They won't replace them all with name guys and draft picks. Breeland is a strong possibility as a relatively cheap solution.

