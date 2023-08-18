All eyes on 49ers' QBs at training camp
Peter King shares the three things he learned from San Francisco 49ers training camp, from the quarterback depth chart to Javon Hargrave's addition to the defensive line.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Broncos vs. 49ers game.
Trey Lance's ugly performance in Sunday's preseason game shows something is still not clicking for the 49ers QB. And that's a problem for a player going into Year 3.
Purdy's clearance for camp arrives weeks head of his projected recovery schedule from UCL surgery in March.
Matt Harmon examines the latest news from around the league to uncover key information that fantasy drafters can use to their advantage.
Robert Quinn faces seven charges after allegedly driving his car off a roadway Tuesday evening.
Carolina was dead set on fixing the QB position this offseason.
The Commanders are putting their trust in 22-year-old Howell, who started the final game of the 2022 season.
Ready to watch Messi and Inter Miami in the 2023 Leagues Cup Final? Here's what to know.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Some players just don't meet expectations when we expect them to — and that's fine. Here are eight players whom Fred Zinkie thinks will thrive in 2023.
Dickie V was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer in July, and is already deep into radiation treatment.
Brian Daboll's first season with the Giants was a success.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers at this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen are likely anticipating the event with wildly varying levels of enthusiasm.
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
Scott Pianowski reveals his top takeaways from a salary cap draft where a range of strategies were implemented.
Messi says he believes soccer has grown a lot already in the United States.
No. 1 pick Bryce Young and the Panthers will face the New York Giants on the road in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
The final is set, but there's still a third place title to win! Here's how to watch Australia vs. Sweden.
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
The Tigers won the SEC West in Brian Kelly's first season in Baton Rouge.