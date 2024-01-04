Eyeing title contention, Josh Emmett calls out Max Holloway: ‘It’s the right fight at the right time’

Go big or go home. That’s what Josh Emmett is looking to do for his next career move.

Emmett, an aging, long-time contender in the UFC’s featherweight division, is looking to waste no time and go for the biggest threat in his weight class outside the champion, as he’s looking to get himself a shot at the UFC belt.

The 38-year-old Emmett wants a crack at former champion Max Holloway, a name few call out.

“I want to get back to that title, that’s my goal,” Emmett said on the JAXXON PODCAST. “I’m going to do whatever it takes to become a world champion, and I want to fight someone in front of me.

“In my opinion, the clearest shot to the title – and it would be the toughest fight as well – give me Max Holloway. He’s the No. 1 contender. I think it’s the right fight at the right time. That’s what I want. He was a phenomenal champion in and out of the octagon. He’s a huge name, and he’s cleared out the entire division. He’s fought everyone but me. Let’s do it.”

Emmett recently got himself back to winning ways by putting away Bryce Mitchell at last month’s UFC 296 in Las Vegas with one of the most brutal knockouts of 2023.

The victory, which earned him a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, snapped a two-fight skid, which included losses to Yair Rodriguez and Ilia Topuria.

It was a key win for Emmett, and one that he wasn’t going to drop.

“I don’t care who was in front of me, I was going in there to put someone away and get my hand raised and end 2023 on a high note,” Emmett said. “I had a tough year. I fought for the interim title earlier this year, then I had a tough fight (and lost to Ilia Topuria) and he’s fighting for the title. I just wanted to get back in the win column. I didn’t give a damn who was in front of me.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie