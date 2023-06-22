Eyeballing a big second-year jump for these Cowboys

2022 was intriguing for the Dallas Cowboys, who managed to survive a five-game injury to quarterback Dak Prescott to win 12 games for the second consecutive season. One of several reasons why the team was successful was the play from their rookie class.

That’s good news heading into 2023, because most NFL players make the biggest improvement from their rookie to sophomore seasons. It’s referred to as “the jump” and it generally happens because in their second years, players get a full offseason of training with the team and have a better understanding of what it takes to be a professional. Second-year players have gotten a season of acclimating to big-boy football, and now know what to expect.

Here are the Cowboys who are set to make the leap in their sophomore seasons.

The 2022 first-round selection for the Cowboys had a solid rookie season. It was made even more impressive because Smith bounced back-and-forth between left guard and tackle.

Originally the plan was to make Smith the LG while he learned on the job next to LT Tyron Smith, but then the inevitable happened when the veteran got hurt. The late-training camp injury thrust Tyler Smith into the LT role quicker than anticipated.

Even though he was one of the more penalized offensive linemen in the league (15, 11 accepted), and struggled some in pass protection, Smith did an admirable job while being asked to play two positions. That’s not easy for a first-year player, yet Smith still performed well.

Smith is the future at LT in Dallas but might be asked to play both spots again this season. Expect a much better player in his second year, which should make Smith one of the best young offensive linemen in the league.

Williams didn’t get the expected amount of chances second-round selections normally get. However, he made his 27% snap share count, picking up four sacks, 10 tackles for a loss and 11 pressures. Despite limited opportunities, Williams was tied for sixth on the team in sacks and pressures.

There were moments it was easy to see Williams’ potential with his explosive get off and power. His two, Week 7 sacks against the Detroit Lions opened some eyes. But as is usually the case with a rookie, there wasn’t enough consistency in Williams’ play.

That looks to be changing according to defensive line coach Aden Durde, who’s been impressed with Williams’ work in Year 2.

Cowboys d-line coach Aden Durde has tipped Sam Williams to make a “huge leap” in his second season in the NFL. 🗣 “Sam is a super talented kid, he’s smart, he’s ultra strong, I haven’t been around many players as strong as Sam.” pic.twitter.com/8kbfpCj011 — Sky Sports NFL (@SkySportsNFL) April 3, 2023

If Williams does make the jump, watch out for the already potent Dallas pass rush. The potential is there for Williams to take the place of young veteran Dorance Armstrong as the third-best edge rusher for the Cowboys. Pairing a breakout season of Williams with fellow pass rushers Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence would make a monster trio for the defense.

Watch for Williams to make a big improvement this season and become a consistent pass rusher.

Tolbert’s play had to have been the biggest disappointment from the 2022 rookie class. The Cowboys were counting on the third-round pick to help ease the loss of veteran WR Amari Cooper, but Tolbert didn’t adjust well to the NFL game, catching just two passes for 12 yards.

Fans shouldn’t expect Tolbert to have another frustrating campaign this time around. The South Alabama product has been putting in the work to make sure he gets better in his second season. There’s been no pouting, only preparing to make a bigger contribution, as Tolbert’s been the most improved WR on the team this offseason.

“Cowboys consider (Jalen) Tolbert their most improved receiver and on the shortlist for most improved player this offseason.” https://t.co/2Lnl1gpCrf — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) June 11, 2023

The Cowboys traded for Brandin Cooks to be their speed at receiver, however there’s room for Tolbert to make an impact. Dallas has a strong three at the top of their depth chart, but they do need a quality WR after CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Cooks. If he’s really improved, Tolbert’s in line to be the next man up and could earn more passes coming his way.

The Cowboys have an offensive line in need of depth, and Waletzko might be one of the key pieces in his second season. Waletzko’s training camp shoulder injury forced him to miss valuable time, and he never recovered to the point of making an impact as a rookie.

After seeing action in just three games, Waletzko is poised to make a considerable leap in his sophomore season. Although he’s been working mostly at tackle this offseason, the North Dakota product has also been getting work on the inside at guard. The Cowboys have an immediate need at swing tackle and might need a starter at RT to begin the campaign, so Waletzko’s development could be an underrated story.

Mike McCarthy has been impressed with Waletzko’s work this offseason.

Highlights from Mike McCarthy’s press conference ahead of day 2 of Cowboys Minicamp:

•Tony Pollard has a commanding presence and is excellent with the younger players

•Matt Waletzko is having one heck of an offseason that has been impressive

•Simi Fehoko has had a hell of an… pic.twitter.com/ag6BBbew2f — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) June 7, 2023

If the Cowboys have found another quality offensive lineman, it would go a long way in answering questions about the unit.

Linebacker is one of the positions with the most intrigue for the 2023 Cowboys. Clark missed the first seven games of 2022 as he recovered from spinal fusion surgery, but he did manage to start five of his 10 games.

Along with Leighton Vander Esch, Clark is the only regular-rotation LB to return, as the team moved on from veterans Anthony Barr and Luke Gifford. Clark had a decent debut year in Dallas, but more is expected as he returns to full health and gets an offseason of training in to regain his strength.

The team drafted Clark in the fifth round knowing they wouldn’t be getting the most out of him until his second year, it’s time to see if the LB out of LSU can reward the Cowboys for their faith in him.

Davis was an undrafted free agent out of Florida who earned his spot on the roster. As a rookie, Davis was the third option in the backfield and rushed for 161 yards and a score on 38 carries.

The RB situation has changed, and it presents Davis with an opportunity. Tony Pollard takes over as the starting RB, leaving the No. 2 spot wide open. He’ll be competing with a few other options, but Davis showed he was capable of playing a larger role as a rookie, if he makes the jump in his sophomore season there’s no reason he can’t be a contributor on offense.

