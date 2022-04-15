Eye of the Tiger: Could Damone Clark be next LSU LB to prowl on Cowboys defense?

LSU linebacker Damone Clark had an impressive season for the Tigers that netted him several honors. He was named 2021 Walter Camp Second-Team All-American, 2021 Sporting News Second-Team All-American, 2021 Dick Butkus Award Finalist, and 2021 Second-Team All-SEC.

For anyone unfamiliar with LSU tradition, Jersey No. 18 have a special place in the team’s history and Clark earned the honor of wearing in 2020 and kept it through the 2021 season.

Players who wear 18 for LSU, are known for being high character leaders, players who display a selfless attitude and epitomize what being aTiger football player is all about. So clearly Clark checks the off-the-field boxes the Cowboys and other teams love, but what about his on-field play? How does that hold up under scrutiny?

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-2

Listed Weight: 245 pounds

Jersey Number: 18

Tackles (2021): 77 solo tackles, 135 total tackles

Impact Plays (2021): 15 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 1 interception, 3 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: UCLA (2021), Florida (2021), Alabama (2021), Texas A&M (2021)

Best Game: Texas A&M (2021)

Worst Game: Alabama (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Damone Clark is a LB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.74 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 57 out of 2188 LB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/mFEUBPRVTI #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/tlV1xfsikQ — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022

Range: When he kicks into his second gear his range is fantastic. Able to chase ball carriers down to the sideline from the opposite hash.

Processing Speed: Quick to diagnose where the play is going, and if it’s a run or pass. Able to navigate traffic in the box effectively. Has this sense of where the ball is going pre-snap and is rarely wrong. Able to beat pulling blockers to their cut off point and sniff out the play.

Tackling: Wraps up and brings the ball carrier to the ground, doesn’t always have the best form, but he is effective.

Toughness/Power @ POA: Doesn’t attack with a ton of power, would like to see him add more violence to his game when rushing the passer.

Versatility: Able to be kept on the field all three downs. Probably needs some coaching in coverage to maximize his ability there, but he is capable of playing all three downs early on.

Performance Evaluation:

Coverage Ability: Sufficient enough in coverage to man up on shallow routes and can hold zones for short crossers and hook routes. Doesn’t stay in phase the best in man, but gets his head back to locate the football.

Motor/Effort: High motor player, chases ball carriers down sideline to sideline.

Block Shedding: Doesn’t attack blockers with violence and often finds himself getting caught on blocks. Can navigate traffic around the box well, but doesn’t take on blocks and deconstruct them the best.

Blitzing/Pass Rush: Don’t see many true pass rush moves out of him, rather tries to win with effort and athleticism. Needs to develop pass rush moves and a plan of attack. Can be slow to pull the trigger and close the gap between him and the QB on delayed blitzed.

Run Defense: Takes good cut-off angles when chasing down ball carriers. Locates the football quickly and effectively.

Strengths:

High character player, was honored with the number 18 and wore it for two seasons. Very high processing ability. Diagnoses the play and locates the football very quickly and reacts well. Don’t see many false steps to his game. Reliable in coverage, able to be kept on the field for all three downs. Good range and good motor, will chase ball carriers down to the sideline and not give up on a play.

Weaknesses:

His main weaknesses that were apparent on film, were rushing the power and play strength. He doesn’t have a refined pass rush move toolbox which could be helped by being around seasoned veterans. He also didn’t overwhelm anyone with power, rather took a more finesse approach and tried to win by attempting to out-athlete the blocker.

Fit with the Cowboys:

The Cowboys are rather thin at linebacker, especially considering how they want to deploy Micah Parsons. Behind him are Leighton Vander Esch, signed back to a fifth year on a cheap one-year deal, and Jabril Cox. Cox was lost midseason to an ACL tear and may take some time to get back to the promising potential many saw in him as the steal of the 2021 draft.

The two players were teammates for one season at LSU.

Clark would fit very well in the linebacker room. He could use help in the pass rush move department, which he could learn from Demarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and Parsons.

Clark navigates the box well and has a very high processing ability. He would need to develop more power so he can deconstruct blocks, but would do a very good job cleaning up any plays that leak through the Cowboys defensive line and get to the second level.

Prospect Grade:

Range (15) 13 Block Shedding (10) 6 Processing Speed (10) 9.25 Blitzing/ Pass Rush (10) 6 Coverage Ability (10) 8.2 Run Defense (10) 8.7 Motor/ Effort (5) 4.75 Toughness/ Power @ POA(10) 7 Tackling(10) 8.5 Versatility (10) 9

Final Grade:

80.4, second-round player

