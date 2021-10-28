Eye of the Tiger: Coaching candidates take center stage this weekend

There is no college football this weekend as far as the LSU Tigers are concerned. Both LSU and Alabama have an open week before they face off next Saturday. However, there is no shortage of storylines to follow this weekend.

Current head coach Ed Orgeron stated that he will be watching his son play this weekend, meanwhile, AD Scott Woodward should be watching other games.

We have discussed at length about the potential list of candidates for the LSU coach job as the offseason grows closer by the day. Here we look at which candidates will be on the sidelines this weekend as week nine of college football gets underway.

Michigan vs Michigan State

All eyes will be in East Lansing, Michigan, as College Game Day rolls into town for a top 10 showdown in the Great Lakes State. Mel Tucker might be telling everyone that he is focused on the Michigan game, everyone else is wondering if he will coach his third team in four years with LSU open.

Penn State vs Ohio State

James Franklin has said everything but “I’m not leaving Penn State” at this point. His No. 20 Penn State Nittany Lions head to Colombus for a showdown with the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes. We aren’t quite sure where he sits in the rankings for the LSU job, but still a game to watch. Can Penn State get back on track with a huge win in a hostile environment?

Ole Miss vs Auburn

LSU fans and admins got to see Lane Kiffin against the Tigers last weekend, in a game that wasn’t close. As he continues to win in Oxford, can the brass ignore him as a legitimate candidate? Winning with the Rebels isn’t exactly an easy thing, no one knows that better than Ed O.

Texas vs Baylor

Former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda has the Baylor Bears on the verge of a return to the Big 12 Championship. On Saturday he will face future SEC foe, the Texas Longhorns. Can he continue with his role in turning around the Bears?

Florida State vs Clemson

Dabo Swinney is focused on the Death Valley with Clemson, but both Bruce Feldman and Paul Finebaum believe that LSU will make a run at him. Things aren’t going well for the Tigers, could Swinney show fans a sign of things to come? It is less likely than others on the list but anything can happen.

