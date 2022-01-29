Eye-popping numbers give Tom Brady multiple NFL records, some of which may never be broken

Tom Brady is calling it quits after 22 seasons in the NFL.

After a 2021 season during which he set a career high in passing yards (5,316) and led the NFL in touchdown passes (43), it wasn't hard to imagine Brady attempting to play quarterback at 45.

His gold jacket and bust already are secure in Canton, Ohio, and some of the records he set over the years likely will never be broken.

Some of the league records Brady holds after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which yielded seven Super Bowl titles:

Games started: 316

Wins: 243

Career pass completions: 7,263

Pass completions in a season: 485

Career pass attempts: 11,317

Passing touchdowns: 624

Career passing yards: 84,520

Playoff games: 47

Playoff wins: 35

Playoff touchdowns: 86

Playoff passing yards: 13,049

Games suspended for Deflategate: 4

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field before the Buccaneers' game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 5, 2021.

Brady finishes his career with a 64.2 completion percentage, with 624 touchdowns and 203 interceptions. He was named to 15 Pro Bowls, and won five Super Bowl MVP and three NFL MVP awards.

His 97.6 career passer rating is eighth all-time.

