Eye-popping NBA Finals stat details importance of Warriors winning Game 5

It goes without saying that Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center is a huge game for the Warriors.

And that's probably an understatement.

According to NBA Communications, it is the 31st time that a Finals series has been tied at two games apiece and in the previous 30 instances, the team that wins Game 5 went on to win the series 73.3 percent of the time.

So yeah, Game 5 ... pretty important.

As mentioned in the graphic, Boston is 7-0 following a loss in the playoffs this year and has won eight road playoff games this postseason, one behind the all-time record.

Historically, those numbers don't bode well for Golden State.

Fortunately for the Warriors, they're well-versed in defying the numbers.

