Eye-opening video shows major shift in Lions draft war room from 2019

Two years ago, there was a video posted by Tristin McKinstry on YouTube and it shows the Detroit Lions War Room for the 2019 NFL Draft compared to the Lions’ draft war room from the 2021 NFL Draft.

The differences aren’t just eye-opening; they’re night and day.

Looking back at the video from 2019, everything felt uncomfortable. The conversations between General Manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia felt odd or forced. Additionally, when they spoke to T.J. Hockenson before the selection, it was just awkward. Neither conversation with Hockenson felt genuine or personable. Lastly, the reaction from other people in the war room makes it feel like part of the room wasn’t on board with the Lions’ selection of the Iowa tight end.

Fast forward to 2021 and the energy from head coach Dan Campbell and General Manager Brad Holmes just feels different. They’re amped up about the selection of Penei Sewell and they just give off this genuine vibe that they really want this player in Detroit. Nothing feels divided or forced and most importantly, everyone seems aligned with the direction Campbell and Holmes are taking the team.

You can watch the video below and tell us if you can spot the differences between the war rooms.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire