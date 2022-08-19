Eyabi Anoma officially added to Michigan football roster; number, check-in weight, height revealed

2021 (UT Martin)

• Named to OVC All-Newcomer Team

• Tabbed to Phil Steele FCS All-OVC third team

• Played in 12 games for the Skyhawks while starting eight contests

• Helped team to OVC Championship and second round berth in NCAA Division I playoffs

• Compiled 36 total tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks

• Ranked first in the OVC in sacks (6.0) and second in tackles for loss (8.0) during league play

• Registered sacks on back-to-back plays against Eastern Illinois (Oct. 16)

• Tallied four or more tackles in five games against Samford (Sept. 11), Eastern Illinois, Austin Peay (Oct. 30), Southeast Missouri (Nov. 20) and Montana State (Dec. 4)

• Best game came against Austin Peay (Oct. 30) when he tallied eight tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks and blocked a potential go-ahead field goal in the final seconds

• Earned Stats Perform FCS National Defensive Player of the Week honors along with OVC Defensive Player and Newcomer of the Week accolades for his play against Austin Peay

• Forced a fumble against No. 10 Missouri State (Nov. 27).

2020 (UT Martin)

• Did not see game action; sat out due to NCAA transfer rule.

2019 (Houston)

• Redshirted.

2018 (Alabama)

• Named to SEC All-Freshman Team

• Registered nine tackles, including two for loss, while adding one QB hurry in 12 games of action as a true freshman

• Made collegiate debut vs. Louisville

• Recorded one tackle for loss while adding a QB hurry against Arkansas State

• Registered a season-high three tackles at Ole Miss

• Totaled two tackles against Louisiana, including one tackle for loss

• Collected one tackle at Arkansas

• Finished with one tackle against The Citadel

• Registered one stop in annual Iron Bowl matchup vs. Auburn.

Prep

• Attended St. Frances Academy (2018) coached by Biff Poggi

• Helped led team to an undefeated record in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference for the second straight season

• Team finished 2017 ranked No. 11 in the USA Today High School rankings

Key Statistics

• Registered 98 tackles as a senior, including 22 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries; anchored a defense that allowed just 65 points all season and only one opponent to score more than a single touchdown

• Recorded 60 tackles and 24 sacks as a junior

• Averaged 11.6 points and 9.5 rebounds per games at Randallstown High School during the 2015-16 season

Honors and Rankings

• 247Sports Composite five-star prospect, the top player in the state of Maryland, nation’s second-best wide-side defensive end prospect and the seventh-best player nationally

• ESPN 300 member who is rated No. 4 overall; five-star prospect that lists as the No. 1 player in Maryland and as the second-highest rated defensive lineman in the country

• Rivals.com five-star prospect and the top-rated player in Maryland; listed as the No. 4 wide-side defensive end prospect and the No. 24 overall player nationally

• Selected to participate in the 2017 Under Armour All-American Game and the Polynesian Bowl

• Earned 2017 Baltimore Sun All-Metro Defensive Player of the Year honors

• Received first-team all-metro honors as a senior after collecting second-team accolades during his junior season

• Was selected to play in the 2017 Maryland Crab Bowl but was unable to participate due to his team’s participation in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series in Phoenix

Personal

• Eyabi Anoma was born June 7, 1999