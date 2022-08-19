Eyabi Anoma officially added to Michigan football roster; number, check-in weight, height revealed
The college football world was set on fire on Wednesday night, when The Wolverine’s Anthony Broome broke the news that Michigan football was adding former five-star Eyabi Anoma to its edge-rushing arsenal.
Anoma had committed to Alabama over Michigan late in the 2018 recruiting process, but ended up transferring to Houston — and then to UT-Martin. He was on the SEC All-Freshman team while with the Crimson Tide, but after sitting out two years, he fell somewhat off the radar.
At UT-Martin, he excelled, albeit against FBS-level competition. He was on the Ohio Valley Conference All-Newcomer Team, had six sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss. He comes to Ann Arbor as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility, and will have his former coach on-staff, as Biff Poggi oversaw him while he played at Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy. It also stands to reason he had some overlap with Blake Corum and Nikhai-Hill Green during his tenure there.
Now, he’s officially on the Michigan football roster. Anoma will wear No. 18, and has officially checked in at 6-foot-5, 244-pounds, and is listed as an EDGE.
Here is his bio officially from MGoBlue.com:
2021 (UT Martin)
• Named to OVC All-Newcomer Team
• Tabbed to Phil Steele FCS All-OVC third team
• Played in 12 games for the Skyhawks while starting eight contests
• Helped team to OVC Championship and second round berth in NCAA Division I playoffs
• Compiled 36 total tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks
• Ranked first in the OVC in sacks (6.0) and second in tackles for loss (8.0) during league play
• Registered sacks on back-to-back plays against Eastern Illinois (Oct. 16)
• Tallied four or more tackles in five games against Samford (Sept. 11), Eastern Illinois, Austin Peay (Oct. 30), Southeast Missouri (Nov. 20) and Montana State (Dec. 4)
• Best game came against Austin Peay (Oct. 30) when he tallied eight tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks and blocked a potential go-ahead field goal in the final seconds
• Earned Stats Perform FCS National Defensive Player of the Week honors along with OVC Defensive Player and Newcomer of the Week accolades for his play against Austin Peay
• Forced a fumble against No. 10 Missouri State (Nov. 27).
2020 (UT Martin)
• Did not see game action; sat out due to NCAA transfer rule.
2019 (Houston)
• Redshirted.
2018 (Alabama)
• Named to SEC All-Freshman Team
• Registered nine tackles, including two for loss, while adding one QB hurry in 12 games of action as a true freshman
• Made collegiate debut vs. Louisville
• Recorded one tackle for loss while adding a QB hurry against Arkansas State
• Registered a season-high three tackles at Ole Miss
• Totaled two tackles against Louisiana, including one tackle for loss
• Collected one tackle at Arkansas
• Finished with one tackle against The Citadel
• Registered one stop in annual Iron Bowl matchup vs. Auburn.
Prep
• Attended St. Frances Academy (2018) coached by Biff Poggi
• Helped led team to an undefeated record in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference for the second straight season
• Team finished 2017 ranked No. 11 in the USA Today High School rankings
Key Statistics
• Registered 98 tackles as a senior, including 22 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries; anchored a defense that allowed just 65 points all season and only one opponent to score more than a single touchdown
• Recorded 60 tackles and 24 sacks as a junior
• Averaged 11.6 points and 9.5 rebounds per games at Randallstown High School during the 2015-16 season
Honors and Rankings
• 247Sports Composite five-star prospect, the top player in the state of Maryland, nation’s second-best wide-side defensive end prospect and the seventh-best player nationally
• ESPN 300 member who is rated No. 4 overall; five-star prospect that lists as the No. 1 player in Maryland and as the second-highest rated defensive lineman in the country
• Rivals.com five-star prospect and the top-rated player in Maryland; listed as the No. 4 wide-side defensive end prospect and the No. 24 overall player nationally
• Selected to participate in the 2017 Under Armour All-American Game and the Polynesian Bowl
• Earned 2017 Baltimore Sun All-Metro Defensive Player of the Year honors
• Received first-team all-metro honors as a senior after collecting second-team accolades during his junior season
• Was selected to play in the 2017 Maryland Crab Bowl but was unable to participate due to his team’s participation in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series in Phoenix
Personal
• Eyabi Anoma was born June 7, 1999
List
