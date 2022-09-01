Eyabi Anoma to also figure into Michigan football special teams early on

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jay Harbaugh pulls dual duty for Michigan football in that he oversees the safeties — he’s in his first year of doing so after being the tight ends coach the year before and running backs coach for several years before that — and special teams. Considering the importance of special teams, though it’s a somewhat unheralded one-third of the game, a lot of players make their mark there. But in Ann Arbor, a lot of elder statesmen insist on being involved there, too — which proves how seriously the Wolverines take that element of the game.

For Jay Harbaugh, he’ll get his first idea of how both his safeties — RJ Moten, Makari Paige, Rod Moore, and Caden Kolesar — look in Week 1, but also if the maize and blue can repeat as the country’s top special teams unit after a stellar 2021 campaign.

“You’re excited to see what certain young guys do, that’s a big thing. Also, some of the guys that are back, you want to see growth in their game. So it’s kind of everything you’re looking to see,” Harbaugh said. “OK, this new call or new technique, we want to see how that looks. You want to see young guys, hey, how do they look when it’s live action? Some of these older guys that have gotten bigger, faster, stronger, how do they look? So it’s probably tough to like nail one thing down. We’re salivating just for all of it because this is what we love to do.”

While he’s only been a Wolverine for a couple of weeks, fans have been excited to see what edge rusher Eyabi Anoma will do in the early going.

Anoma was highly recruited and picked Alabama over Michigan in the 2018 cycle. But after changing schools several times, he found himself in Ann Arbor about halfway through fall camp. Despite not having a lot of time on task, Anoma is expected to suit up and play in Week 1, especially since the learning curve to rushing the passer isn’t as steep as other positions. But Jay Harbaugh expects to use him on teams as well, noting that Anoma has been all-in on everything that he’s been tasked with thus far.

Story continues

“Yeah, he’s definitely involved,” Harbuagh said. “He’s had an awesome attitude. And he’s kind of getting integrated into our system and the different techniques and rolls and stuff like that. So he’s a guy who we will look forward to to contribute, and hopefully in this game.”

Michigan kicks off the 2022 season on Saturday when it hosts Colorado State at noon EDT.

Related

Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell used one word to describe Michigan: outstanding Gemon Green, DJ Turner said the focus is on creating more turnovers this year Jim Harbaugh doesn't expect either QB will transfer if they don't win the starting job

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire