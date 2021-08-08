'Extreme' worker shortage hits restaurants to manufacturers

Tim Krohn, The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
·7 min read

Aug. 8—MANKATO — Lindsay Windows could absorb 16 new employees immediately.

Instead current employees are working hard to try to keep up with window orders that are taking longer to fill.

"We're seeing maybe two to four resumes or applications a week. At the end of 2019, we were getting maybe 10 a week. It's disheartening," said Erin Kek, human resources director of the North Mankato company.

"And even with the applications we get, they don't return calls. It's tough to get them in the door."

The ongoing worker shortage that's hitting all types of employers is restraining growth, slowing the time manufacturers can deliver products, causing restaurants and bars to cut hours and days they are open, and putting a strain on existing employees.

"It's quite frustrating, not just for us as employers but for employees because they feel it when we're short staffed," Kek said.

Tom Frederick of Pub 500 in downtown Mankato said he was fortunate to be able to keep half of his staff employed through the pandemic, but he knows they're feeling the burden of a short staff.

"I don't want to burn my crew out. They've been doing so many things the last couple of years," he said. "I have to find ways to help. I have shorter hours at night."

Jenna Noland, human resources director for APX Construction and Evenson Concrete Systems, said it's long been tough finding skilled laborers, but it's grown worse.

"Construction laborers, concrete laborers — that's always been a tough one. But in the past year or so, it's become extreme.

"I could hire a ton of qualified people. Not everyone can do concrete work," Noland said.

While the employee shortages have hit businesses from restaurants to manufacturers, a few have had more success in filling positions.

"The Mankato community has been great to us," said Julie Rethemeier of Owatonna-based Federated Insurance, which opened a call center in the former Verizon building two years ago.

The most recent National Federation of Independent Business Research Center survey says a full quarter of small employers reported their current staffing shortage worsened in the past month, while two-thirds reported no improvement at all.

Nearly half also reported receiving fewer job applications for their open positions than they received a month prior, despite 63% of small employers offering higher wages and 13% offering increased paid time off and/or offering or enhancing hiring bonuses.

Fewer hours, slower production

The shortage of workers is causing more and more restaurants and bars to be closed one or two days a week, often Sundays and Mondays, and reduce hours.

"When we were able to reopen, our customers were coming back but we were short on staff. I reduced our hours," Frederick said.

"There's a lot of places closed on certain days, Mondays. That may be the new norm; we don't know. You have to (reduce hours) so you don't burn out your crew. A lot of us are working harder than we ever have."

Kek said the lack of a full workforce is keeping Lindsay from growing and they're suffering the consequences.

"Our customers are seeing it. They're putting in window orders and they're having to wait longer than is normal to get their windows and longer than we'd like them to wait. We pride ourselves on being local and responsive."

Noland said APX Construction and Evenson Concrete are two separate family businesses with roots going back three generations. She said the businesses have been growing fast, making it more frustrating to be short of employees.

She said the concrete business — which does everything from backyard pools to major commercial jobs — had to turn away some work last year and even some this year.

Frederick finds himself in a position he'd never imagined.

"I've turned down more catering and food truck opportunities than I ever thought I'd have to. I spent my life trying to figure out ways to do more business, and now I'm turning jobs away."

Incentives grow

Last week Target joined a growing list of retailers offering its front-line employees education assistance at certain online institutions. Students can choose from 250 different business programs, including business management and computer science.

A look at current job listings for Mankato area businesses shows enticements have increased as employers look to attract and keep employees. Flexible schedules, higher wages, health insurance, paid time off and sick leave are common, and many manufacturing and warehouse jobs come with a signing bonus.

"It's hard to keep up. You see $1,500, $2,000 signing bonuses," Kek said. "We have a $1,500 signing bonus, but I don't know if that's good enough anymore. We have to do what we have to do."

She said they're also being as accommodating as possible. "If you can work two hours a day, I'll work with you. If you're a working mom, we'll work with you on your schedule."

Frederick said rising wages also put a strain on hospitality and service sector employers.

"You see McDonalds at $15 an hour for starting cooks and things. You have to feel bad for the people that worked for years to get up to that and someone starting is at the same wage, but that's what businesses have to do."

He said he earlier this year advertised for three months for some cook positions and didn't get any applications back. "I've never seen that before. Servers and bartenders, we have good luck finding them. They make very good money. But kitchen staff is a challenge."

Frederick said he is hopeful the job market will improve. College students who weren't in Mankato last year as they took classes online are starting to return to town.

"Recently I've been seeing more applications coming in, and we hired a couple recently."

Unemployment bonus ending

While saying there are various reasons for the worker shortage, employers uniformly believe the enhanced jobless benefits, which include $300 weekly bonus checks as well as assistance for freelancers and the long-term unemployed, are part of the problem.

"Some people point to that extra $300 a week," Frederick said. "I don't know if that's all of it, but it's some of it because I've talked to people who say that's why they don't apply.

"And people are reevaluating their lives and careers and if they were in hospitality, they're deciding if they want to stay in it or do something else."

Kek, too, said she hears from people who say the enhanced benefits are causing them to push off job hunting.

"Between unemployment and the COVID situation, so much is still up in the air. It's a struggle," she said.

"Hopefully when the unemployment benefit ends, it helps a lot for everyone. But the reality may be people don't want to come back to work yet (because of COVID)," Kek said.

Businesses will soon find out as the enhanced benefits end on Sept. 6.

Federated growing

Rethemeier said she feels fortunate Federated Insurance has been able to keep pace with growth.

"We're continuing to expand. We're not experiencing a shortage (of workers) but just continuing to hire in Mankato and Owatonna."

The Mankato office started with 24 employees two years ago, went to 48 and is now at 150. "We'll probably be at 200 at the end of the year and 300 in a couple of years, which was our plan from the beginning," Rethemeier said.

They held a walk-in interview day this week, which like others they've had has been successful for them. "We had almost 60 people attend, which is a great turnout," she said.

"I'm not sure what the secret sauce is, but so far so good for us."

