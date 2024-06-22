Extreme pogo athletes showcasing their skills during Pogopalooza 2024

A showcase of pogo-sticking talent is taking place in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Pogopalooza is back in the Steel City for the seventh year in a row. The free, one-of-a-kind competition brings the world’s best extreme pogo athletes together to show off their skills and compete for gold.

On Friday, athletes competed in a high jump — using high-powered pogo sticks to jump over a rope in Market Square.

“It’s like all your friends, but you’re competing at the same time, so you want them to do good, but you also want yourself to do good. And every time someone does something really cool, it’s very euphoric, and you have to celebrate with them,” Harry White said.

The competition continues in Wilkinsburg on Saturday and Sunday with the tech freestyle, big air freestyle, best trick and 15-and-under bounce-off events.

