Extreme H Hydrogen-Powered Off-Road Racing Series Planned for 2025

Sam Bloxham

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile is making the first steps toward establishing the first off-road racing series featuring hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Following in the tire marks of the ground-breaking Formula E open-wheel series and Extreme E series for all-electric SUVs, Extreme E and its co-founder Alejandro Agag are working with the FIA to make the new series a reality.

The FIA and Extreme E have signed what is described as a "non-binding Memorandum of Understanding" to create an Extreme H series. The plan includes having Extreme H become an FIA Championship series in 2025 and an FIA World Championship series in 2026.

Extreme E, which is an electric SUV off-road series, is currently classified by the FIA as an International Series. Extreme E is slated to make the move to FIA Championship series classification in 2024.

Agag said that the growth and technical advances demonstrated in the Extreme E series helps to sell the group's latest project.

“Establishing alongside the FIA a world-first hydrogen racing world championship will be a momentous milestone for Extreme E and the new Extreme H series," Agag said in a press release issued by the FIA. "Eventual accreditation as an FIA Championship and then an FIA World Championship means we would be amongst the top tier of global motorsport categories, and Extreme H would be the first-ever world championship racing series of its kind.



“What started as a conversation many years ago about racing in extreme environments, showcasing the incredible performance and innovation of E-SUVs, has now demonstrated enormous growth and further pioneering technical advances as we move forward with the transition to hydrogen and Extreme H—a world-first.



“This announcement is a significant first step in the development of our championship and our ground-breaking transition to hydrogen-powered racing. Sport is the most powerful and effective platform to drive innovation and our commitment to delivering sustainable motorsport championships full of excitement and with a reduced carbon footprint are testament to that.



“Once it achieves FIA World Championship status, Extreme H will continue what Extreme E started as a pioneering motorsport series and we look forward to delivering another spectacular sporting product. I’d like to thank the president and the FIA for their continued support and recognition of our ambition to create a world-first for motor racing. Expect to see yet more exciting racing out on course, as well as further pushing the boundaries of new technologies in the race to tackle climate issues.”

Extreme H, which is designed to further climate initiatives, has yet to launch a prototype racer. That is expected before the end of the year.

Extreme H would ultimately add to the FIA's portfolio of world championship series that currently includes Formula 1, World Endurance Championship, World Rally Championship, World Rallycross championship, World Rally Raid Championship, Formula E, and the Karting World Championship.

Extreme E organizers are spearheading the Extreme H plan to become a World Championship.

“We are excited to continue working with Extreme E on their journey to becoming an FIA World Championship," said Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile. "Using sustainable power sources in motor sport is the key objective of the FIA and part of our long-term strategy, and this series is an ideal showcase for that. Hydrogen is an important part of that mix, and we have developed a set of safety regulations for hydrogen-powered vehicles which is part of the FIA’s International Sporting Code.

“It is encouraging that such a major motor sport entity as Extreme E with its renowned lineup of teams sees the same potential in hydrogen technology. Their approach to equality and diversity matches ours as we push to make motor sport accessible for all.

“Motor sport competition serves as an excellent research and development platform and this new series has great potential. Having the technology tested in the harsh environment of off-road racing in all types of conditions should benefit the whole industry, and in the longer term make mobility more environmentally friendly for everyday users of the road. We are looking forward to working with Extreme E, sharing our know-how and expertise.”

