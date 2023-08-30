‘Extreme flooding’ shuts down portion of I-285 in DeKalb County
A portion of I-285 in DeKalb County is currently shut down.
Dunwoody police say there is a large amount of flooding in the westbound lanes of I-285 at Ashford Dunwoody Road.
Channel 2 Action News crews are heading to the area. Get the latest updates from the scene, LIVE on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
They say all lanes are shut down due to the flooding.
There is currently no word on when the interstate may reopen.
