Extreme drought conditions expand in Stutsman County

Aug. 7—The latest drought monitor map from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has classified most of Stutsman County in extreme drought. Exceptions are the southeast corner of the county classified as severe drought and the northeast as exceptional drought.

The expansion of extreme drought conditions did not surprise Daryl Ritchison, director of the North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network.

"Most areas didn't get much rain in July so it stands to reason," he said.

Rain showers this summer have been inconsistent. For example, the NDAWN automated reporting station located 10 miles west of Jamestown reported 9 inches of rain in May and June. The National Weather Service in Jamestown reported 4.28 inches for the same period.

Dale Reimers, Jamestown area farmer, said soil type is also a factor in yields in the area's small-grain crops.

"Small grains in some areas are way above expectations," he said. "Barley about 100 bushels per acre and wheat 49 bushels (per acre)."

He credits those yields to heavy soils that hold moisture left from last year.

"Crops in light soils that have no moisture holding capacity are about 10 bushels per acre," Reimers said.

Ritchison said there is some rain in the forecast for Stutsman County this weekend.

"Probably not enough rain to change the (drought monitor) maps," he said.

There is also a statistical trend that may bring the promise of more rain this fall.

"In many dry years, we see increases in precipitation in the fall," Ritchison said.

Many farmers, especially in northern North Dakota, have given up on the 2021 growing season, Ritchison said.

"Maybe half the state, if it doesn't get precipitation this fall, would have to get enough rain next spring to make the 2022 year," he said.

Reimers said the soybean and corn crops will continue to grow about 60 more days this year and need additional moisture soon.

"Those crops have fully depleted the existing soil moisture," he said. "Those two are beginning to look like they are in a production crisis."

Ritchison said he tended to look conservatively at the moisture outlook.

"We need to just get back to average rainfall, which would be an improvement," he said. "We don't average much rainfall in August, September or October.

The Climate Prediction Center forecast for the months of August, September and October indicates above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation for all of North Dakota.