Extraordinary transition: This junior went from football to cross country and is thriving

ONTARIO — When Ontario junior Dean Morrison hung up his football helmet and shoulder pads after his freshman year, he had no clue what was about to happen to his high school athletic career.

Football was his first love. He thought it was going to be a huge part of the rest of his high school days.

But, during his freshman track season, his buddy, state qualifying distance runner Miles Meisse, a 2023 Ontario grad, sat him down. He saw potential in Morrison for a future in running.

It took some convincing, but Morrison decided to see what all the fuss was about with cross country during his sophomore year.

"I played football from fourth grade through my freshman year, and I loved every second of it," Morrison said. "I grew up thinking football was my sport because I had such a passion for it. In middle school and into high school, I ran track, too. I had a decent freshman year in track and then Miles Meisse talked to me about cross country and I was totally against it at first.

"As the year went on, I was on the fence and when the season came, I thought I would give it a shot. It has worked out well so far."

That is an understatement.

For being just two years into the sport, Morrison is looking like a natural. At the Ohio High School Athletic Association Preseason meet, Morrison finished 25th with a 17:39.60 in the Division II/III varsity race. The following week at the Seneca East Tiger Classic, he took 19th with an 18:09.64 on a muddy course that slowed everyone's time.

The next week at the Ashland Invite, Morrison ran in the Division I race taking 39th with a 17:36.31 before going a personal best 16:51.93 the following week at the Seneca East Stars Stripes and Lights night event finishing 5th overall. At the Newark Invite on Sept. 16th, he took 11th overall in 17:01.7 before returning to his home course at Marshall Park last week running a 17:09.99 at one of the most difficult courses on the Warriors' schedule finishing ninth overall.

It was his second top 10 finish in six races during his junior year, not even two full seasons into his cross country career.

This. Kid. Is. Phenomenal," Ontario coach Meghan Willeke said. "He has excelled since joining cross country. I loved coaching him during his freshman track season because he would have run through a brick wall if we asked him to. He scored in the 3200 at MOAC that year, and that was enough for him to choose cross country his sophomore year."

It turned out to be the right decision for his athletic career. But it wasn't something that was even remotely on his radar when he picked up sports as a youngster. He was all in on football and wrestling. Not cross country.

"I honestly have no idea how I ended up loving this sport," Morrison said. "Football has some endurance, but it is mostly about strength and speed. I also wrestled so that really helped me build the endurance that I needed in running. I have learned to put everything I have into running, and I run year-round now."

It was far from a natural transition.

Morrison had no idea what to expect in cross country. He was used to being naturally gifted in any sport he picked up, but cross country was a different animal. He struggled during his sophomore year because he was so hard on himself for not winning the race or helping his team win the team title at a certain meet.

"We had many long talks about giving himself grace and letting himself make mistakes so he could succeed, and by the end of the season, he was our No. 3 runner and thriving," Willeke said. "During track last year, he made huge leaps in both time and confidence, although he still wasn't completely sold on giving up football and deciding to run cross country the following fall, until Ontario Relays. He ran a beautiful race, placed second, PR'ed by 30 seconds, and immediately said, 'Yeah. I'm a runner.'"

Over the summer, Morrison dedicated himself to running. He transformed himself into a completely different athlete and by the end of June, he was told if he kept up his dedication and hard work, he could be named captain.

That lit a fire in him. He researched new stretches for warm-ups and cooldowns as well as activation drills. He did his homework on professional and college racers and even attended a cross country camp at Otterbein where he picked up some motivational thoughts that he shares at the end of practices.

"He was all in, and he has been ever since," Willeke said. "Even after 'alright' races, he has been optimistic and logical in his analysis. The token Dean phrase is 'Happy but not satisfied'."

That attitude didn't happen overnight.

"The toughest part was building that mental toughness," Morrison said. "I was brand new to everything that had to do with cross country compared to everyone else that has been running their entire lives. I had to learn that I wasn't going to be the best right away and that my time and placement were something I couldn't let discourage me because I was so new. It was all about the process."

And that process has led him to a breakout junior year where he continues to impress his coaches and even himself despite his inexperience in the sport. He continues to educate himself and regularly talks with Meisse, who is running at John Carroll University.

"I had to look at role models," Morrison said. "Miles was a big one because this sport was something that started very slow for me and I had to learn to love it, but he was a guy who showed me the passion for it. I wasn't used to running five miles a day and before my first track season, I had never run a mile in my life."

Not bad for a football player.

"I love this sport," Morrison said. "Football will mean something to me forever, and I am so thankful for the experience and friendships I made, but now, I have figured out that cross country and running is my sport, and I am building new and exciting experiences with some friendships that will last a lifetime."

It is that passion that has Morrison on the fast track to completing a very successful junior season setting the stage for a senior year that could be special.

"Dean is the most passionate and hard-working athlete I've coached in a long time," Willeke said. "He has a fire like I've seen in very, very few high school athletes, and he is locked in. I expect great things from him. He is a special kid, and we're very proud to coach him."

