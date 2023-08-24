Extraordinary season 2 casts Doctor Who star and more

Jeff Spicer - Getty Images

Former Doctor Who star Sir Derek Jacobi and The Mighty Boosh's Julian Barratt have joined Disney+'s Extraordinary.

Variety reports that the duo will be part of the second season of the superhero comedy series, which stars Belfast's Máiréad Tyers as a comic book store employee struggling to deal with her lack of superpowers.

Jen's problems are compounded by the fact that she's surrounded by people with super-human powers, including her flatmate Carrie (Poldark's Sofia Oxenham) and shapeshifting superhero-turned-pet cat Jizzlord (Becoming Elizabeth's Luke Rollason).

In the upcoming second season, Jen will get some superhero coaching from Julian Barratt's character George, while Derek Jacobi will lend his voice to a cameo role.

There lots of other new characters who will be introduced as well, including Inside No. 9 and Buffering's Rosa Robson as someone mysterious from Jizzlord's past.

The Other One star Kwaku Mills will be coming aboard as Clark, who works with Carrie's boyfriend Kash (3 Body Problem and Screw's Bilal Hasna).

Creator Emma Moran's comedy series takes place in a world where teenagers get their superpowers at the age of 18 — but comic shop worker Jen had no such luck.

Jen constantly has to grapple with her lack of powers, so she sets off on a journey of self-discovery to find the superpower hidden somewhere within herself.

Along the way, she supports flatmate Carrie mastering her own supernatural ability to channel spirits and helps her former pet cat Jizzlord readjust to being a human after he was trapped in animal form.

The supporting cast for the series also includes former EastEnders and Emmerdale star Ned Porteous as Jen's on-off love interest Luke and Derry Girls' Siobhán McSweeney as Jen's mum Mary.

The second season of Extraordinary will premiere in 2024 on Disney+ in the UK and on Hulu in the US.

