EXTRA TIME: Super Eagles send best wishes to Carl Ikeme

Following his cancer diagnosis, Gernot Rohr’s men have shown their solidarity with the goalkeeper during his lengthy treatment period

Nigeria internationals took to social media to express their sympathy for goalkeeper Carl Ikeme who has been diagnosed of acute leukaemia.

Wolverhampton Wanderers disclosed on their website on Thursday, that the Super Eagles goalkeeper has cancer in his bone marrow after a pre-season testing which returned abnormal blood tests.

In reaction to the sad news, Super Eagles stars shared their heartfelt messages to the 31-year-old who is expected to take a long absence from football.