EXTRA TIME: 25 years since Bafana Bafana's debut against Cameroon

South Africa's legends Doctor Khumalo and Neil Tovey look back at the historic day for our soccer

Former Bafana Bafana legends Doctor Khumalo and Neil Tovey have looked back with pride the first international game Bafana Bafana played against Cameroon on their readmission to the international football in 1992.

The match was played at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on 7 July 1992 and Khumalo scored the winner from the penalty spot on the 82nd minute to send the capacity crowd into delirium.

“Then the goal meant very little to me; I felt like I had just scored any other goal but following the reaction of the media and public, I realised I had created a piece of some history.

“I look back with great pride. It was a special day,” said Doctor Khumalo on the Kings Park game against Cameroon.

“Playing for your country on readmission and scoring the first goal, wow that was special and great.”

The three match tour was shared by the two teams after Bafana Bafana won the first game in Durban, lost in Cape Town before the two teams drew 2-2 in Johannesburg.

Tovey who was then the first player to captain the Bafana Bafana side and is now SAFA Technical Director said 7 July will remain one of his most memorable days in his life.

“I believe I am privileged to have been the first captain of the Rainbow Nation. That was an honour and to play against the likes of Roger Milla on your readmission; what can one ask for,” said Tovey.

“It was a momentous day, a day that will remain part of my life. To say it was a special occasion is an understatement,” recalled the now SAFA TD.

Tovey said that day marked a long journey on his personal life which saw him travelling into Africa in the initial days and losing by huge margin, winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996 and now being appointed the SAFA Technical Director.

“It has been a remarkable journey and this something I must cherish for life.”

Today marks 25 years to the day (July 7) Bafana played their 1st match after readmission to international football. Share ur best memories.. pic.twitter.com/ulsiHBJoZB — Tiyani wa ka Mabasa (@TTM16) July 7, 2017