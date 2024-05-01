Extra Point: River Cats/”Oat Milkers” win on walk-off HR

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento River Cats were at home on Tuesday night, beginning a six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers.

But they did not play the first game as the “River Cats,” instead going by “Oat Milkers.” And the “Oat Milkers” beat the Rainiers, 6-4.

Brett Wisely hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Sacramento over Tacoma, after the “Oat Milkers” had squandered a four-run lead heading into the top of the ninth inning.

Sacramento (18-10) has won two of its last three games.

But why “Oat Milkers?”

This is something that is being done across Minor League Baseball this season, every team in the country is playing one game as the “Oat Milkers” thanks to a partnership between Minor League Baseball and the company, Oatly.

According to a news release, the “Oat Milkers” are referred to as Minor League Baseball’s 121st team, and they come with their own unique uniforms.

