Extra Point: Keegan Murray expects fellow Iowa alum Caitlin Clark to succeed in WNBA

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Caitlin Clark is the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft and she is about to have her own shoe deal.

That is how she is known by the general public.

Keegan Murray, however, knew her before she became world-famous.

“Yeah, it’s been cool because we both came in as freshmen together so I’ve kind of been able to see her grow as a player my two years there,” said Murray, a forward for the Sacramento Kings who attended the University of Iowa.

Keegan Murray spoke on Monday morning during his end-of-season-interview at Golden 1 Center.

Added Murray, “For her next year, actually in a couple of weeks, I feel like she’ll easily be able to figure the game out quickly like she did at Iowa and become a generational player.”

