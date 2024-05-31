Extra Point: Bradshaw Christian uses five-run inning to win in NorCal regional semifinals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Bradshaw Christian baseball team is having a special season.

The Pride, ranked No. 1 in the state in Division IV by Cal-Hi Sports, is now one win away from a NorCal regional championship after beating Mountain View on Thursday in the NorCal regional semifinals.

Bradshaw Christian (31-1) used a five-run inning to win the game, 6-1, advancing to Saturday’s championship game at top-seeded Piedmont.

