Advertisement
breaking news:

UConn does it again: Huskies run past Purdue for repeat

WEB EXTRA: Josh Whitman 1-on-1

Andy Olson

WCIA — Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman talks to WCIA in an exclusive 1-on-1 about basketball wrapping up, the DIA’s policy as it relates to Terrence Shannon Jr.’s suspension, Big Ten expansion, and more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.