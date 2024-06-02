Extra-inning loss to Texas A&M puts Longhorns' pitching staff in a precarious position

COLLEGE STATION − By all accounts, pitching was not a problem for the Texas Longhorns on Saturday night.

Facing a Texas A&M team that was hitting .302 and scoring 8.8 runs per game, Texas yielded just five hits during a marathon battle that lasted 11 innings and nearly four hours. Lebarron Johnson Jr. recorded perhaps his best start of the season. Gage Boehm and Andre Duplantier II were efficient in relief.

But despite that effort on the mound, Texas lost. Texas A&M scored two runs in the 11th inning of a 4-2 win in front of an announced crowd of 7,630 at Blue Bell Park. And now the question must be asked: Does Texas have enough pitching to save its season?

Texas Longhorns pitcher Lebarron Johnson Jr (57) throws against Texas A&M Aggies utility Gavin Grahovac (9) during the second round in the NCAA baseball College Station Regional on June 1, 2024 at Olsen Field College Station.

The extra-inning loss dropped Texas into the loser's bracket of the College Station regional. In order to advance to a super regional in the NCAA tournament for a fourth straight season, Texas must now win three games in a two-day span. First, UT (36-23) must get past Louisiana (41-19) on Sunday afternoon. Texas would then have to beat Texas A&M (46-13) on Sunday night and again on Monday.

Texas coach David Pierce announced in his postgame press conference that left-handed pitcher Ace Whitehead will start against Louisiana. Whitehead is 4-1 with a 4.33 ERA. The Longhorns are 7-2 in games started this season by Whitehead, who is responsible for the UT pitching staff's only complete game.

But who pitches after Whitehead − either against Louisiana on Sunday afternoon or if Texas sets up a rematch with the Aggies − is anybody's guess. The top options in the Texas bullpen are Boehm and Duplantier, but Boehm threw a season-high 76 pitches against the Aggies and Duplantier worked four innings over the first two days of the regional tournament. Max Grubbs and Johnson likely aren't options either after their regional starts this weekend.

That leaves Cade O'Hara (1-0, 2.75 ERA), Chase Lummus (2-0, 3.74) and Easton Tumis (3-1, 4.88) as the bullpen options with sub-5.00 ERAs. Charlie Hurley (5-0, 5.32) is the team's fourth starter, but UT may not have the luxury of saving him for Texas A&M if it gets into trouble against Louisiana.

"Guys have to step up," Pierce said. "All hands on deck. Not real sure what gauge and Dre have in the tank. Probably not much, it will be short. But I know if they're available at all, they'll be willing to pitch."

Texas had a chance to avoid this situation altogether but it stumbled in its heartbreaking loss to the Aggies. Solo homers by Jared Thomas and Kimble Schuessler helped UT build a 2-1 lead, but two errors by Texas shortstop Jalin Flores in the eighth inning led to Texas A&M plating the game-tying run.

Texas got a runner into scoring position in the bottom of the 10th inning but Thomas and Flores, who bat first and second in the UT lineup, couldn't get Will Gasparino home. After loading the bases with two outs in the 11th inning, the Aggies scored twice on a hard-luck grounder that bounced off of third base and a wild pitch by Lummus.

"We had opportunity," Pierce said. "(If) we take care of the ball and then also opportunity offensively, we just didn't get it done."

The loss to the Aggies was UT's first in a regional game since 2017. The Longhorns haven't advanced to a super regional through the loser's bracket since 2011. That year in Austin, Texas was upset in its second game by Kent State but then recorded a 4-3 win over Texas State before beating Kent State twice. The Longhorns eventually reached the College World Series that season.

"This team has been backs against the wall all season, so we're gonna go out there and just give it hell tomorrow," Thomas said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas baseball team nears elimination in College Station regional