Extra-base hits power Newton softball past Scarlets

Jun. 20—Des Moines East scored first, but the Newton softball team used five doubles and one triple to pile up its third highest run total of the season on Wednesday.

The Cardinals answered East's single run in the first with two of their own in the bottom half of the frame and added two more crooked numbers during an 11-3 non-conference victory.

Mack Sims, Chloe Swank, Hailey Sumpter and Peyton Durr all had two hits and at least one extra-base hit.

Hailey Sumpter

The Cardinals (10-10) out-hit the Scarlets 10-6 and won the game despite committing five errors.

"It was a good bounce-back win," Newton head softball coach Kory Leiker said. "We hit the ball well but need to clean up some stuff on defense."

Sims led the offense with two hits, one triple, two runs, one RBI, one walk and one steal. Her 31 runs, 14 walks and 20 stolen bases lead the squad.

Durr laced two doubles and had four RBIs, Swank doubled and scored two runs and Sumpter doubled and had one RBI.

Swank leads the Cardinals with nine doubles and is tied with Sims for the team lead with 42 total bases.

Ava Williams also doubled and had two RBIs in the Cardinals' six-run fifth inning. Paige Benson had the other hit, walked twice and scored one run, Kadance Ahn walked once and scored one run and Sloan Brodersen and Viana Vasseau each drew one walk.

Peyton Durr

Emerson Ray scored two runs, while BrookLynn Britton, Haylie Ryan and Karly Spear each scored one run. Newton struck out only three times in the game.

The run support was more than enough for Sumpter, who earned the pitching win after allowing three runs — one earned — on six hits and two walks.

Sumpter struck out four and lowered her earned run average to 3.66.

"Overall, I'm happy with the team's ability to bounce back," Leiker said. "We had really good energy in the dugout."

Norwalk sweeps Cardinals in LHC doubleheader

NORWALK — Class 4A No. 2 Norwalk was simply too much for Newton this summer.

The Warriors completed the season sweep of the Cardinals on Monday during a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader.

Norwalk used an eight-run second frame to down Newton 11-0 in the opener and then plated 12 runs in four innings in the nightcap during a 12-0 victory.

Chloe Swank

The losses moved Newton below .500 for the first time this season. Norwalk outscored the Cardinals 36-1 this summer.

Swank doubled, Katelyn Lambert had two hits and Sims collected one hit to lead the Cardinals (3-9 in the LHC) in the opener. Williams also walked once.

Leileigh Hammons (3-2) took the loss in the circle after allowing eight earned runs on five hits, two walks and two hit batters in 1 1/3 innings.

Lexi Frehse surrendered three earned runs on two hits and three walks and she struck out one in 2 2/3 innings.

Maddie Gullion hit a grand slam in the second to lead Norwalk (20-2, 11-1) and Jaylynn Brandt collected two hits and two runs.

Sims had the Cardinals' only two hits in the second game. She leads the Cardinals with a .406 batting average and an on-base percentage of .519.

Katelyn Lambert

Sumpter (7-8) tossed three innings in the circle and took the loss after allowing 12 runs — six earned — on nine hits and two walks. She struck out one in three innings. Newton was plagued by five errors.

Frehse got the final two outs but allowed one hit and one walk and couldn't prevent the 12-run mercy rule.

Nyah Hulbert led the Warriors with two hits and three runs. She's batting .462 this summer.