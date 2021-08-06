You can get an extra 15% off your entire order at Kohl's today—here's what to shop
Kohl's is one of those retailers that carries just about everything on your shopping list. Need some new back-to-school clothes? Kohl's has some of our favorite brands (like Nike). Looking to finally buy a robot vacuum? Kohl's carries our favorites from iRobot. Whether you're stocking your linen closet or your wardrobe, you can get it from Kohl's—and right now, you can get it all for 15% off.
From now through Sunday, August 15, Kohl's is offering major discounts on everything you need to switch up your home's style. Whether it's on bedding, kitchen essentials or outdoor furniture, the department store chain has deals across categories. Shoppers can use the promo code SUNNY15 to get an extra 15% off certain items online and in-store.
If help getting the home cleaning done is what you're looking for, consider the iRobot Roomba 677 robot vacuum, already on sale for $349.99, sees the price drop with coupon code SUNNY15 for a final price of $297.49, saving you nearly $80. Shoppers were impressed with this vacuum's ability to handle multiple floors (hardwood, carpeted and tile) and debris types (animal fur, dirt and dust).
If you're just looking to relax in your backyard while the summer weather stays nice, there's the Sonoma Goods for Life antigravity chair, which is just $67.99 after using the code SUNNY15. Available in five colors, this chair is more than $52 off its typical price of $119.99. Our tester said she fell in love with this chair, finding it not only ultra-comfortable and easy to sit in, but sturdier and more stable than other anti-gravity chairs.
We've found plenty more top-rated items at lowered prices. Take a look below and shop fast for the best deals!
The best deals to shop from Kohl's Home Sale
Kitchen
Get the Fiesta 4-Piece Place Setting for $31.45 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $30.56)
Get the Corelle Tranquil Reflection 12-Piece Dinnerware Set for $67.98 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $32.01)
Get the NutriBullet Pro 900 Watt Nutrient Extractor Blender for $67.99 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $32)
Get the Food Network 10-Piece Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set for $84.99 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $45)
Get the NuWave Brio 14-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven for $101.99 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $98)
Get the Food Network 10-Piece Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set for $127.49 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $102.50)
Get the Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker for $136 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $133.99)
Get the Cuisinart Coffee Maker and Single-Serve Brewer for $169.99 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $60)
Get the Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven for $195.48 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $54.51)
Bed and bath
Get The Big One Solid Washcloths 6-Pack for $3.39 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $6.60)
Get the Sonoma Goods for Life Ultimate Bath Rug from $7.64 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $9.35 to $21.75)
Get The Big One Quilted Side Sleeper Bed Pillow from $10.19 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $9.80 to $14.70)
Get The Big One Essential Mattress Pad from $10.62 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $19.37 to $38.74)
Get The Big One Easy Care 275 Thread Count Sheet Set from $21.24 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $13.75 to $57.50)
Get the Home Classics Shalimar Dragonfly Shower Curtain for $12.78 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $30.21)
Get the Simply Vera Vera Wang 600 Thread Count Sheet Set from $29.74 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $20.25 to $65)
Get the Sonoma Goods for Life Ultimate Towel 6-Pack for $33.99 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $31)
Vacuums
Get the Bissell TurboClean PowerBrush Pet Carpet Cleaner for $85 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $44.99)
Get the Bissell PowerClean Rewind Pet Vacuum for $93.50 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $76.49)
Get the Shark Rocket DeluxePro Corded Stick Vacuum for $152.98 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $127.01)
Get the iRobot Roomba 677 Robot Vacuum for $297.48 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $77.51)
Get the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum for $229.48 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $100.51)
Patio essentials
Get the Sonoma Goods Washable Throw Rug from $11.89 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $23.10 to $252.35)
Get the Sonoma Goods for Life Outdoor Chair Pad for $11.89 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $23.10)
Get the Sonoma Goods for Life Regular Antigravity Chair for $67.99 with coupon code SUNNY (Save $52)
Get the Sonoma Goods for Life 9-Foot Patio Table Umbrella for $76.49 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $103.50)
Home furniture
Get The Big One 3-Drawer Storage Tower for $40.79 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $39.20)
Get The Big One 4-Drawer Storage Tower for $50.99 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $40)
Get the Sonoma Goods for Life Adjustable Swivel Stool, 2-Piece Set for $80.91 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $31.08)
Get the Madison Park Tufted Back Dining Chair for $98.97 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $38.02)
Get the Madison Park Frances Storage Ottoman for $115.59 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $44.40)
Get the Sonoma Goods for Life Cameron End Table for $130.04 with coupon code SUNNY15 (Save $49.95)
Shop the Kohl's 15% off sale
