Extinction Rebellion target Labour HQ with fake oil and smoke grenades

The activists were protesting over oil licences - Lucy North/PA

Extinction Rebellion have poured a pool of fake oil over the steps of the Labour Party’s London headquarters and let off smoke grenades.

Two activists climbed on to the portico and set off the canisters while another chained himself to a handrail. They called on Labour to cancel any oil licences granted by the Conservatives before the next election if the party comes to power.

Supporters held up banners - Lucy North/PA

Other supporters held up banners that read: “Cut the ties to fossil fuels.”

The action on Monday at the building in Blackfriars Road, Southwark, south London followed an XR protest in Parliament Square on Saturday with an effigy of Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, dressed as Margaret Thatcher.