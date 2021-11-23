‘It’s an external factor,’ Bryce Young responds to Nix’s jab at SEC officiating

Earlier this week Auburn quarterback Bo Nix decided to stir the pot a little bit.

Nix was asked by “The Next Round” about how Alabama looked against Arkansas last weekend, and Nix responded by saying the Crimson Tide had some questionable calls go their way.

He then doubled down and said that the officiating for Alabama has always been different.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was asked what he thought about Nix’s comments in a meeting.

“That’s an external factor,” Young said. “That’s something as a team that we don’t look at, and we don’t control. Coach (Nick) Saban has always talked to us about making sure that we control what we can control, and focusing on what we can do. So any external factor is something that as a team we aren’t concerned about.

It’s interesting to note that Alabama is 11th in the SEC in penalties per game (6.9) this season while Auburn is fifth (5.7). Meanwhile, Auburn is last in the SEC in opponent penalties per game (4.7) while Alabama is ninth in the SEC in the same category (6.5 opponent penalties per game).

